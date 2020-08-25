Start an exciting career with the Claiborne Progress!

Our community media company in Northern Tennesee (Cumberland Gap, Tazewell area) seeks high achievers to sell multimedia marketing solutions to local businesses. We offer excellent earnings potential for motivated candidates who understand how to identify prospects, assess their marketing needs and develop custom marketing solutions that help businesses create business.

Our product portfolio includes community newspapers, leisure magazines, news websites and emails, and digital services from SEO to website builds. Successful candidates will have sales experience and possess the following characteristics:

1. Energetic, optimistic self-starter

2. Excellent verbal communication skills and good written communication skills

3. Technologically proficient, including in Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Adobe Acrobat and browser-based applications

4. Basic knowledge of — or the ability to quickly understand — retail and service businesses (the ability to meet with a business owner or decision-maker, understand the business and its marketing needs, and recommend a marketing program)

Media sales experience has some value, but it isn’t necessary. General sales experience is needed. The work is fast-paced and requires one to hustle for business in a very competitive marketplace. The hours are sometimes irregular and long, and perseverance is a definite attribute. The opportunity to reap monetarily is based on your ability to stay the course and build your territory.

Compensation is a mix of base and commission. Pay range is from $35,000 annually with acceptable performance to $60,000 or more annually with outstanding performance.

Top performers will have the potential to advance to management responsibilities and higher compensation. We offer a full benefits package, including health insurance, paid vacation, company-funded retirement plan, 401(k), FSA and complimentary disability and life insurance. Candidates should live in central Kentucky or southeast Kentucky.

The basic workweek is 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, though self-starters will choose to work extra to maximize their earnings through increased sales.

This is a good opportunity to join firmly established brands that typically are the most widely read/viewed news and advertising mediums in the communities they serve. We need energetic sales professionals to help us carry our message to businesses in the region.

Job Type: Full-time

Salary: $35,000.00 to $60,000.00 /year