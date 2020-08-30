August 31, 2020

Photo gallery: Fair ready to open August 31

By Allen Earl

Published 7:49 pm Sunday, August 30, 2020

The 2020 Claiborne County Fair is ready to open August 31. Masks are highly encouraged as is social distancing. There is a week full of entertainment starting Monday with Gospel and Bluegrass music as well as ribbons being earned in the exhibit area. Here’s a few photos of the behind the scene preparations Sunday afternoon. Enjoy the gallery and look for more on the website all week long.

Allen Earl

