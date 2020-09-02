Claiborne Election Commission certifies Nov. 3 municipal candidates
The following information lists those candidates who have been certified by the Claiborne Election Commission for the Nov. 3 Municipal ballot. Of note is the now unopposed Tazewell mayoral position. The two individuals listed among those who picked up a petition for that office did not return one by the qualifying deadline. The following candidates will appear on the ballot:
CUMBERLAND GAP
MAYOR
Neal Pucciarelli RETURNED / VERIFIED
703 Pennlyn St.
- O. Box 265
Cumberland Gap, TN 37724
865-585-5101
ALDERMAN
Darrel S. Parish – 4 year term RETURNED AND VERIFIED
212 East Ashton Drive
P.O. Box 847
Cumberland Gap, TN 37724
423-869-3935
Teresa Fuson – 4 year term RETURNED / VERIFIED
515 Colwyn Ave
P.O. Box 45
Cumberland Gap, TN 37724
606-499-0544
Richard Bain – 2 year term RETURNED / VERIFIED
602 Colwyn Ave. apt. #3
Cumberland Gap, TN 37724
423-441-2768
HARROGATE CITY
ALDERMAN EAST WARD
ALDERMAN WEST WARD
Troy R. Poore RETURNED / VERIFIED
267 Jefferson Street
P.O. Box 707
Harrogate, TN 37752
865-414-6468
NEW TAZEWELL CITY
MAYOR
Gerald H. Beeler RETURNED / VERIFIED
120 Jordan Way
P.O. Box 370
New Tazewell, TN 37824
423-626-9866 work
423-489-1519 cell
ALDERMAN WARD 1
Jeffrey Lewis RETURNED / VERIFIED
701 East Ave.
New Tazewell, TN 37825
423-626-3216
ALDERMAN WARD 2
Franklin Essary RETURNED / VERIFIED
602 Forrest Ave.
Tazewell, TN 37879
423-626-7675
ALDERMAN WARD 3
Roger Poore RETURNED / VERIFIED
605 Burke Rd.
New Tazewell, TN 37825
423-626-1222
TAZEWELL CITY
MAYOR
William R. Fannon RETURNED / VERIFIED
1611 Old Knoxville Road
P.O. Box 140
Tazewell, TN 37879
423-626-1405
ALDERMAN WARD 1
Russell DeBusk – 2 year term RETURNED / VERIFIED
1029 Elm St
Tazewell, TN 37879
P.O. Box 211
New Tazewell, TN 37824
423-626-7965
Donald L. Smith – 4 year term RETURNED/ VERIFIED
1206 Pressnell Dr.
Tazewell, TN 37879
ALDERMAN WARD 2
Johnny Ramsey RETURNED / VERIFIED
1601 Old Knoxville Road
Tazewell, TN 37879
423-259-0894
ALDERMAN WARD 3
Jo Ann Bunch RETURNED / VERIFIED
1934 Grubb Street
Tazewell, TN 37879
865-585-3781
Commission sweats the charitable contributions
The Claiborne County Commission took a substantial amount of time sweating over the long list of charitable contributions made annually... read more