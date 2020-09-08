Mr. Mack Crigger, 84

Mr. Mack Crigger, age 84 of Cumberland Gap, TN passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Cumberland Village Nursing Home in LaFollette, TN. He was born June 3, 1936 to the late Robert and Alice Crigger. Mack was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. He was a veteran of the US Army and retired from the Cumberland Gap National Park. Mack was an avid fisherman and loved to watch the Tennessee Volunteers play football. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife; Ina Crigger, brothers and sisters; Arville Crigger, James “Bud” Crigger, Ray Crigger, Marie Sutton, Elsie Adams and Patty Bruce. He is survived by his son; Jimmy (Lisa) Crigger, grandson; Matthew Crigger, granddaughter; Kyla Crigger, sister-in-law; Faye Crigger as well as several nieces, nephews and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Private graveside services will be conducted Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 11AM in the Cottrell Johnson Cemetery with Rev. Bobby Partin officiating. The Arnett & Steele Valley Chapel is honored to be serving the Crigger Family