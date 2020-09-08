Photo gallery: Daniels shines in goal, Lady Bulldogs tie Grainger late

You know a player has done something special when fans from the visiting team goes to the local media and states, “You need to write about the keeper tonight.”

Senior keeper, Courtney Daniels was indeed special tonight as she withstood a bombardment between the posts and allowed her offense time to tie Grainger late in the game. Her 15 saves was a big factor in the Lady Bulldogs rallying to tie the game at two by the time the clock stopped. Here are a few photos from the action, please enjoy.

Allen Earl / Sports