Mr. Billy J. Earls, 79

Mr. Bill y J. Earls age 79 of Morristown was born September 22, 1940 and went to be with the Lord September 14, 2020. He was a member of the Hand of Deliverance Church. He was an evangelist and spoke in several churches. He taught karate to the children in Sneedville. He is preceded in death by his: Parents: James and Lucy Earls 3 Sisters: Pat Carmack, Peggy Hensley and Deloska Roberts He is survived by his: Daughters: Teresa Hurst and husband Michael E. Hurst Melissa Painter Cathy Cockrum 7 Grandchildren 12 Great-Grandchildren Brothers: Roger Earls and wife Stephanie Cecil Earls Sister: Mildred Whitaker and husband Jr. Several nieces, nephews and a host of other friends and relatives The Family will receive friends Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 5 PM till 7 PM with funeral services to follow at 7 PM in the Claiborne-Overholt Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Eric Keck officiating. Music will be provided by The Collins Family. Graveside services will be conducted Friday, September 18, 2020 at 11 AM in the Poplar Grove Cemetery. Pallbearers: Jeremy Widner, James Earls, Dustin Whitaker, Brandon Hensley, Brandon Harvey and Gary Looney