William “Stanley” Jordan, 55
|William “Stanley” Jordan, 55, of New Tazewell, TN; was born August 6, 1965 and passed away August 25, 2020.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents: Cube & Mabel Jordan and Vasco & Marniva Beeler. Father Rufus “R.B.” Jordan.
He is survived by: Mother; Selda Brogans. Sister; Barb (Allen) Holt. Aunt; Hazel Hilleary. Uncles; Horace Jordan and Billy Ray Jordan. As well as a host of nephews and cousins.
There will be a graveside service Friday August 28th at 4 PM in the Fairview Cemetery.
Minister: Rev. Tim Cosby
Music: Izabella Cosby
Pallbearers: Allen Holt, Nick Epperson, Nathan Epperson, and John Shipley
Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements
