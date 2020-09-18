Claiborne stuns Unicoi 48-7

The top two teams of the 3A Region 1 District, Unicoi and Claiborne High, met on the field at Claiborne High School, September 18.

The Bulldogs had a three game winning streak as well as the best overall record between the two and were looking to extend their history making, season-starting streak out to four games but standing in the way was the Blue Devils of Unicoi.

Before the game Bulldogs Head Coach Nathan Medlin had this to say about their opponent, “We have to stop their run game first then our secondary has to step up. Defensively, they are really good at flying to the ball. Big defensive lineman, linebackers play hard. They run a four front most of time.”

With cool football weather finally here the fans were in place and the game kicked off with the anticipation due a big game. The Bulldogs kicked off to the Blue Devils and quickly forced a punt.

The Bulldogs started their drive on their own 13 and one hand off later Storm Livesay went the distance for the first points of the game. The point after was good and the Dogs led 7-0.

On the next possession, the Bulldogs used a Challen Massengill reception near the goal line to set up a Eli Stone keeper for the second touchdown. After the kick, the Bulldogs led 14-0.

Just after the start of the second quarter the Bulldogs scored again on a Livesay run making it 20-0. The point after was no good.

The Devil’s looked to be heading in for their first touchdown but Livesay recovered a fumble ending the threat.

After pounding the ball on the ground for a few first downs, Stone broke loose on a near 50 yard keeper making the score 27-0 after the point after. At the half, the Blue Battalion performance was on the mark and received a huge applause.

The Bulldogs got the ball to start the second half and drove the ball straight down the field for another score by Livesay. The two point conversion was good and the score was now 35-0.

Isaac Lester soon after picked off a pass and went the distance but a block in the back brought the ball back to midfield. One play later, Massengill caught a pass from Stone for a touchdown. The point after was missed but the Dogs now led 41-0.

The Blue Devils had a drive going late in the third and the start of the final quarter and the Bulldogs defense held on a first and goal keeping the shutout intact.

Livesay broke loose on a 55 yard TD run and made the score 48-0 with a good point after.

In the end, Claiborne had simply outplayed a very good Unicoi team that got one score late but Claiborne won the game by the final score of 48-7.

Game clip by Allen Earl

By ALLEN EARL

allen.earl@claiborneprogress.net