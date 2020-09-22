Claiborne’s Lady Bulldogs golf team is now Region 1 Champions

The Lady Bulldogs golf team secured the district title last week and have now added region champions to their portfolio.

The best golf teams on the area met September 21 in Greeneville at Link Hills Country Club for the TSSAA Region 1 high school golf tournament and as a team won the tournament. Lucy Shockley finished as second low medalist and Ella Compton finished as third place low medalist. Hayley Holt finished as fourth place low medalist to round out the winning team.

Immediately after his team won the region Coach Scott Payne put a statement out on his social media that said this, “Claiborne High Lady Bulldogs are TSSAA Region Champions! I’m proud of these girls!”

Alvie Poore also competed on the boy’s side of things and just came up short of reaching the state competition.

Next up for the Lady Bulldogs is the state tournament.

2020 District and Region Champs (Photo by Rena Shockley)

By ALLEN EARL

allen.earl@claiborneprogress.net