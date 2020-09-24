For the Record

The following public records are the only public records that have been made available to the Claiborne Progress. If you feel that there has been an omission or other error, please contact the appropriate agency. As addresses are not always included in these reports, some misidentification can occur with individuals having the same name as others. Persons listed as being arrested or receiving citations should not be considered guilty or convicted as they have not been found to be so in a court of law at the times these records are filed. Since records are printed as received, the list is controlled by the appropriate agencies involved; we are unable to change or omit names or information.

Claiborne Sheriff’s Office

—Bryson Harvey Hatfield-especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated rape

—Danny Lee Sanders-burglary, vandalism over $1,000, theft of property over $10,000, violations of probation for aggravated criminal trespassing, criminal trespassing and theft under $500, failure to appear for aggravated criminal trespassing, burglary, vandalism, theft of property and possession of burglary tools

—Ely James Williams-burglary, vandalism under $1,000, theft of merchandise, possession, sell, delivery of a schedule II controlled substance

—Joshua Lance Hopper-evading arrest, failure to appear for driving on a revoked license

—Tracey Lynn Kincaid-indecent exposure (sexual acts), possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia

— Roy Lee Seigler-possession, manufacture, sell, deliver a schedule I and a schedule II controlled substances, violation of the light law

—Rita Fay Lane-possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, driving on a revoked license (third offense), failure to appear for criminal trespassing

—Joseph Arthur Mills-possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, driving on a revoked license, failure to appear for violations of probation on possession of a handgun while under the influence and driving under the influence

—Matthew Allen Wight-capias/bench warrant for driving on a suspended license, violation of probation for possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, failure to appear for possession of a schedule VI controlled substance

—Tina Renee Rouse-violation of probation for a drug related offense

— Travis Joe Jordan-failure to appear for possession, manufacture, sell, delivery of methamphetamine, driving on a revoked license and violation of the financial responsibility law, violation of probation

New Tazewell Police Dept.

—Jacquline Michelle Green-financial exploitation of the elderly, forgery, theft under $1,000

—Matthew Barnett-vandalism under $1,000

—Tyler DeWayne Haley-possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, violation of probation

—Clyde W. C. Hallam-resisting arrest, public intoxication

—Gary Lynn Bunch Jr.-capias/bench warrant for burglary and vandalism under $1,000, failure to appear for resisting stop, halt, frisk

—Joseph Mills-violation of probation

—Samantha R. Waller-violation of probation

—Sarah Jo Branum-speeding 63/45, violation of the financial responsibility law

—Quint Carson Bourgeois-speeding 57/30

—Zachary Robert Pierce-speeding 65/45

—Julia Elizabeth Russell-speeding 49/30

—Jerrid Isaac Taylor-speeding 62/45

—Galina Sprouls-speeding 61/45

—John C. Parker-speeding 61/45

—Lila Jane Bull-speeding 60/45

—Jonathan P. Epperson-violation of the traffic control device law (traffic light)

—Dylan T. Parker-violations of the traffic control device (stop sign) and financial responsibility laws

—Ashley N. Thornton-violations of the light and registration laws

—Jason C. Cupp-violations of the muffler and registration laws

—Bryce W. McDaniel-violations of the muffler and financial responsibility laws

—James D. Smith-violation of the muffler law

—Dalton J. Seals-violations of the driver’s license, registration (misuse of) and financial responsibility laws

—Joseph R. Heck-violation of the registration law

—Michael Anthony Robin-violation of the financial responsibility law

Tazewell Police Dept.

—Ashley Nicole McBee-indecent exposure (sexual acts)

—Mark Kirwin-resisting arrest, disorderly conduct

—Trevor Gist-driving under the influence, speeding, violations of the driver’s license and implied consent laws

—Billy Anderson-driving under the influence, speeding, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a revoked license

—Gina Hatfield-reckless driving, driving on a suspended license, violations of the traffic control device (stop sign) and financial responsibility laws

—Kacee Johnson-possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia

—Jacob (Jake) Kirk Slusher-possession/manufacture of methamphetamine with intent to sell/deliver

—Joseph Aaron Schmidt-speeding 80/45, failure to exercise due care

—Richard S. Hoskins-speeding 69/45, violations of the driver’s license (carried/exhibited), registration and financial responsibility laws

—Rachel Anne Hubbs-speeding 67/45, violation of the financial responsibility law

—Davie Adam Huffman-speeding 66/45, violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws

—Mark Gregory Sloan-speeding 44/25, violation of the financial responsibility law

—Gabriel Lee Chambers-speeding 62/45, violation of the financial responsibility law

—Tiffany N. Stone-speeding 62/45, violation of the financial responsibility law

—Jeremy Andrew O’Neal-speeding 56/45, violation of the financial responsibility law

—Madison Marie Marsee-speeding 76/45

—Isabella Mechelle Johnson-speeding 73/45

—Corey Dean Sensabaugh-speeding 72/45

—William Eugene Brooks-speeding 69/45

—John Joseph Carson-speeding 69/45

—Dong Keun Lee-speeding 69/45

—Pinky Libres Stone-speeding 69/45

—David Eugene Boyer-speeding 69/45

—Clayton Elmer England-speeding 69/45

—Norman W. Cox Jr.-speeding 68/45

—Joshua Thomas Walters-speeding 68/45

—Johnny Duken Abney-speeding 68/45

—Carson Bryce Ercoli-speeding 67/45

—Claston T. Davidson-speeding 66/45

—James Ray Thompson-speeding 66/45

—Robert Eugene Jones-speeding 66/45

—Justin Forest Edmond-speeding 66/45

—Erin Michelle Slone-speeding 65/45

—Sylvia Elaine Walker-speeding 65/45

—Cynthia Ann Rush-speeding 65/45

—Donald Zenith Blevins-speeding 64/45

—Michael Ryan Coleman-speeding 64/45

—Alexis Autumn Ernest-speeding 64/45

—Heather M. Gillett-speeding 64/45

—Keith Bullen-speeding 64/45

—Benjamin S. Madon-speeding 64/45

—Tristan M. Irvin-speeding 63/45

—Bao Ngan N. Tran-speeding 63/45

—Autumn Grace Fraley-speeding 63/45

—Austin Lee Fultz-speeding 62/45

—Anita Nicole Brickhouse-speeding 62/45

—Cotton Avery Morrow-speeding 62/45

—Auburn Lynn Payne-speeding 62/45

—Lawrence Edward Campbell-speeding 52/35

—Sabrina Nichole McDonald-speeding 42/25

—Lila Kay Malicoat-speeding 31/15

—Dillon Charles Davidson-speeding 60/45

—Teresa Gail Bush-speeding 30/15

—Jerry Jessie Green-speeding 29/15

—Kayleigh Cheree Robbins-speeding 58/45

—David Benjamin Wyatt-speeding 28/15

—Ashley Nicole Bullock-speeding 28/15

—James Wayne Lovins-speeding 57/45

—Tiffany Diane Partin-speeding 57/45

—Bobby A. McQueen-speeding 56/45

—Connie Lynn Whitaker-speeding 56/45

—Mary Ellen Pennington-violations of the traffic control device (traffic light) and financial responsibility laws

—Hope Victoria Bunch-violation of the traffic control device law (traffic light)

—Joe Steven Lewis-violation of the traffic control device law (traffic light)

—Arnold Dean Hatfield-failure to yield traffic right of way (turning left)

—Eddy Gerrells-violation of the light law

—Brandon David Lester-following a motor vehicle too closely

—Emily Michelle Berry-violations of the cell phone hands free texting and financial responsibility laws

—Jesse C. Barnett-violation of the motorcycle helmet law

—Ronald Allen Brooks-violations of the noise level (stereo/muffler) and financial responsibility laws

—Tabitha Dawn Jones-impeding the flow of traffic, public intoxication

—Terry S. Rivers-violations of the registration law (expired, improper display of tags)

—Austin Wayne Wright-violations of the registration (must be carried) and financial responsibility laws

—Mitzi Dawn Cupp-violation of the registration law

—Sarah C. Harris-violation of the registration law

—Shawn Alexander Martin-violation of the financial responsibility law

—Phillip Bryan Recchia-violation of the financial responsibility law

—Timothy Wayne Smith-disorderly conduct, driving on a revoked license, failure to appear for driving on a revoked license (third offense)

—Tiffiny Lynn Thomas-failure to appear for driving on a revoked license

—Yvonne Burger-outstanding warrant

—Samuel Honeycutt-outstanding warrant