Ervin has three TD’s: Dogs now 5-0 with win over Indians

The 4-0 Claiborne Bulldogs invited Hancock County to Bulldogs Field, September 25. The Indians have had a rough start to the season with zero wins and were trying to get their first; however, Claiborne looked to have the upper hand during this meeting and were focused on remaining undefeated.

Coach Nathan Medlin when asked how his team should treat this game knowing they were big favorites on paper said this, “I have no clue, we have never been here before. I will tell them that we have a game like any other, lock in, get focused and have fun playing a sport that they love. My Bible tells me that those that exalt themselves will be humbled and those that are humble will be exalted. We are all called to be servants.”

Medlin added, “We will never look down on anyone unless we are helping them up. Integrity and class is more important than score or record.”

When kickoff time arrived Claiborne got the ball first and scored on their first possession. It was Jimmy Del Ervin finding the first points of the game. Following the point after by Alex Bailey Claiborne led 7-0.

On the ensuing Hancock drive, Tristan Cowan picked up a fumble at the Dogs 23 and one play later Eli Stone found Challen Massengill for a touchdown in the end zone. Bailey added the extra point and the Bulldogs quickly led 14-0.

Hancock drove into Bulldogs territory on their next drive but fumbled and Claiborne’s Dylan Turner recovered. One play later, Ervin went the distance again and Bailey hit the point after. Claiborne led 21-0 but the Indians found out that they could effectively run the ball.

The Bulldogs run defense worked hard and forced a punt. Storm Livesay then ran 45 yards for the touchdown. The point after was good and the Bulldogs extended their lead to 28-0 with 30 seconds left in the opening quarter.

At the end of one the Bulldogs led 28-0.

Hancock got another drive going to start the second quarter as the Bulldogs were starting to work more players into the game. Hancock made it to the Claiborne 24 but a holding penalty forced the Indians to a first and 25. The very next play the ball hit the ground but Hancock recovered.

Claiborne’s new look defense made the stop and the ball went over to CHS on downs. James Satkowski set up another Ervin touchdown run with a great near-diving catch on the four yard line. The point after missed and the Bulldogs moved the scoreboard out to 34-0.

The first half came to a close with the home team leading 34-0. Shortly after, The Blue Battalion came to the field and sounded crisp, sharp and loud as they put on a great halftime performance.

The Bulldogs recovered a fumble after the Indians took the second half kickoff and the offense led by Daniel Eversole using Kendall Smith and Isaac Lester as weapons drove to the 23 of Hancock but holding penalties made them lose yardage bringing up a second and 23 as the third quarter ended.

Claiborne went into the fourth with the 34-0 lead.

A hard running Smith found the end zone at 6:06 and the score was increased to 40-0. The point after missed but the Bulldogs held a 40-0 advantage and the time ran out. The Bulldogs had secured their fifth win in a row and also increased their record winning streak.

Next Friday Claiborne will host the biggest game of the season as a good Johnson County team will come in and try to take a win away from Claiborne.

(James Satkowski catch video and Timmy Del Ervin photo by Allen Earl)

Article by ALLEN EARL