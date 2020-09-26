Why do we pretend?

I can’t even tell you the number of times I have pretended to be okay, even though I felt like I was dying inside. So many times, I declared that I was fine when I felt anything but fine – because, I really just wanted to be okay. I guess I thought that if I claimed it out loud, then it would happen.

When we pretend to be okay, when we are not, then we prevent ourselves from overcoming our hardships. We have to know that there is a problem before we can overcome it.

The enemy wants us to stay in a place of pain and drown in our sorrows. He wants us to ignore everything wrong in our lives and drift through our days. Satan wants to believe that things will never get better. As long as we think things are as good as they will get, we don’t try to change them. And this is how he defeats us.

However, when we decide that we will no longer tolerate our circumstances, then we can take the necessary actions to overcome them. When we take our hardships to God, He will show us how to overcome each one. He can show us how to thrive in our lives instead of just surviving.

Candida Sullivan is an award-winning author, inspirational speaker and certified life coach. Her book, “Despite Your Circumstances,” won the 2016 CSPA book of the year award. It is her passion to help others learn to overcome their own circumstances. She lives in New Tazewell, Tennessee with her husband and children. If you would like to contact her, please email: candida@candidasullivan.com.