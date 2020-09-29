Gladys Marie Leedy Davis, 86

Gladys Marie Leedy Davis, age 86, of New Tazewell TN, was born September 18, 1934 and passed away peacefully on September 25, 2020. She was a member of Lone Holly Baptist Church since 1947. Gladys is preceded in death by her son David Davis I, parents Hill and Mattie Leedy, sister Della Mae Mullins, brothers Bud Leedy and Lee Williams. She is survived by her son Gary Joe Davis. Daughter Robin (Sam) Duncan. Sister Doris Leedy. Grandchildren Jeremy (Chezlie) Davis, Dee Dee Mabe, Christina Davis, David Davis II, Joshua (Jennifer) Holt, Joseph (Sarah) Holt, Jacob (Melita) Holt, and Justin Duncan. Great grandchildren Bryan and Matthew Loop, Wesley (Alisha) Edds, Gabrielle Anderson, Trinity Mabe, Rylie and Trace Davis, Tyler, Cole, and Chloe Holt, Arrie and Kohen Holt, Laikynn and Rilynn Holt, Skyler, Kynlee, and Korbyn Duncan and Chase Hatfield. Great great grandchild Colton Wesley Edds. As well as a host of nieces, nephews, other family, and friends.

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements