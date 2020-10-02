Mr. Billy Joe Overton, 90

Mr. Billy Joe Overton age 90 of Tazewell, TN was born June 6, 1930 and went home to be with the Lord October 1, 2020. He was a lifelong dairy and tobacco farmer. Billy Joe was a member of Cedar Grove Baptist Church where he served as a deacon for more than 43 years. He was a Gideon for many years. Billy Joe served as manager of the Center Brick Tobacco Warehouse for many years. He was preceded in death by his: Parents: Edward F. and Mary Cornelia Overton Brothers: Bryon, Clyde, Curtis, Fred and Clarence Overton Sisters: Maurine Overton, Rachel Fugate and Kathleen Campbell He is survived by his: Loving Wife: Joan Overton of 69 yrs. Son: Joe and wife Annette Overton Daughters: Glenda Gill and husband John Linda Steele and husband Willard Grandchildren: Holly Steele Jonathan Gill and wife Kim Melissa Cooley and husband Kevin Paige Overton and fiancé Seth Jones Great Grandchildren: Bayley Gill, Lydia Cooley and Sarah Cooley Sister-in-law: Joyce Overton And a host of many nieces, nephews and many other loving friends and relatives The family will receive friends Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 1 PM till 4 PM at the Cedar Grove Baptist Church 675 Cedar Grove Road, Tazewell Tn 37879. Funeral Services will be conducted Sunday, October 4, 2020 at 11 AM at the Cedar Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Eddie Overholt officiating. Music will be provided by Barbara Hatfield. Burial will follow in the Overton Cemetery. Pallbearers: Jonathan Gill, Taylor Jennings, Bill Short, Matthew Brooks, Terry Overton (Little Buck) and Clifford Bunch Honorary Pallbearers: Deacon’s of Cedar Grove Baptist Church and Gideons In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Gideons. ~ Claiborne~Overholt Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family ~