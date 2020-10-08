David Lee Hodges, 73
David Lee Hodges age 73, was born March 6, 1947 in Tazewell, TN. He passed away September 21, 2020 in the Claiborne County Nursing Home after a long illness. David was a member of Springdale Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman “Wooly” and Ruth Standifer Hodges; brothers Frankie (Infant) & Jack Hodges; grandparents, many aunts and uncles.
He is survived by his Daughter Dawn; Sons, Scott (Lynn), Chris (Stephanie), Sean, Zac; Grandchildren: Will, Ben, Ashlynn, Seth & Ty; Sisters, Linda Lundy (Rusty) and Pat Hodges; Nephew, Tim Brooks and many cousins and friends. At David’s request he was cremated and a private memorial service.
Coffey funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Robert Frank Evans, 83
Robert Frank Evans, 83, of Kingsport, died Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Holston Valley Medical Center. Born August 10, 1936,... read more