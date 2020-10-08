Janice Elaine Davis Grigsby

Ja nice Elaine Davis Grigsby was born April 21, 1953 and passed away October 2, 2020. Janice professed faith in Christ at an early age. Janice was preceded in death by her parents, Garland and Ada Davis.

She is survived by two children, Steven (Kim) Collins of Slyva, NC and Travis (Amanda) Collins of Franklin, NC. Janice had 3 wonderful grandchildren who were the love of her life, Chloe, David and Emily. She is also survived by her sister, Virginia (Buster) Cole of New Tazewell, TN; Sister Carol (JM) Bailey of Tazewell, TN; sister Joan (Steve) Campbell of Knoxville, TN and sister Teresa Brooks of Tazewell.

Services will be a private ceremony with immediate family only.

