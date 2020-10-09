October 9, 2020

Photo gallery: Miss McKenzie Taylor homecoming queen, Bulldogs win 48-0

By Allen Earl

Published 10:42 pm Friday, October 9, 2020

Miss Mckenzie Taylor was crowned 2020 Claiborne Homecoming Queen. Miss Riley Embry was the second runner up and Makenzie Walker was first runner up. The Bulldogs defeated Cosby 48-0 and will now focus on a big game against Chuckey-Doak. Here are a few photos from the game and homecoming activities, please enjoy and look for more on the website and in print.

Allen Earl / Sports

