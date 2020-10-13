Claiborne defeats Union in district tournament opener

The 2020 district soccer tournament opened up, October 12, for the Lady Bulldogs as they hosted Union County.

This was the third meeting between the two teams with Claiborne winning both but this time the Lady Patriots came in short handed and without one of their best players.

Still, the game had to be played but it was Union starting off strong and at 26′-17″ Union scored first.

At the 16′-19″ mark, Claiborne finally found a goal to tie the game at 1-1.

The Lady Bulldogs had a second goal at 13′-06″ to take the lead 2-1.

Not long after Claiborne scored their second goal the Lady Bulldogs got some breathing room at 3-1; however, the Lady Bulldogs quickly scored again and pushed the Claiborne advantage out to 4-1.

The first half came to an end with the Lady Bulldogs enjoying a 4-1 lead.

A couple minutes into the second half Claiborne kicked in their fifth goal but

at 35’29” the Lady Patriots scored their second of the game making the scoreboard read 5-2 but at the 28′-18″ mark Claiborne scored again and led comfortably at 6-2 and at the 21′-45″ mark scored goal number seven.

At 10′-50″ Union County scored their third goal making the scoreboard read 7-3 and then a minute later they got their fourth goal on a penalty kick, 7-4.

Taylor Pressnell had a hat trick, 3 goals and Lindsey Powell found the net twice.

Macie Sumner had a single goal as did

Molly Bolton.

As always, Courtney Daniels made some great saves between the posts.

CHS coach Jeff Sorke said this about playing Grainger, “I don’t want this to sound like I’m making excuses but the last time we played them there were three girls nursing bad ankles. I know we can play with them but our girls need to realize that they can.”

Claiborne moved on to play Grainger in the semi final round, October 13.

By ALLEN EARL

allen.earl@claiborneprogress.net