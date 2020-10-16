October 16, 2020

Photo gallery: Cumberland Gap district championship in pictures

By Allen Earl

Published 1:00 pm Friday, October 16, 2020

The Lady Panthers won the 3A District Championship, October 15.

They outplayed Oneida and won the game at 3-0.

Here is a selection of photos to represent the event from start to finish, please enjoy the photos and look for more on the website and in social media.

Photos by Allen Earl

