Photo gallery: Cumberland Gap district championship in pictures
The Lady Panthers won the 3A District Championship, October 15.
They outplayed Oneida and won the game at 3-0.
Here is a selection of photos to represent the event from start to finish, please enjoy the photos and look for more on the website and in social media.
Photos by Allen Earl
