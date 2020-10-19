October 19, 2020

Photo gallery: CHS junior varsity versus Cherokee

By Allen Earl

Published 8:24 pm Monday, October 19, 2020

The Claiborne Bulldogs JV team played Cherokee October 19 at Claiborne High School. Despite the long travel, the Chiefs took it to the Dogs winning 32-0. Claiborne couldn’t seem to get anything going on offense that didn’t end in a turnover. Here are a few photos from the game, enjoy the gallery and look for more on the website and in print.

