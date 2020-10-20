CUD water earns perfect score, again

The drinking water originating from the Claiborne Utilities District (CUD) has aced its test a third time in a row. The Tennessee Department of Environment & Conservation has again rated CUD with a perfect score of 599 – the third such rating culminating from its regular two-year survey and an onsite survey conducted by the Division of Water Resources.

“This third perfect score of 100 percent provides further validation that the Claiborne Utilities District is providing excellent water quality,” said George Coots, CUD general manager. “We are proud to provide the greatest natural resource at the highest level of quality to our community.

“All Claiborne Utilities District employees have a role in achieving this perfect score and performing at the highest level in order to achieve the 100 percent score. Claiborne Utilities District employees work together and employ the best practices to insure the maximum observable standard in water management.”

The onsite sanitation survey involved thorough examination of the equipment and normal operational procedures. A walk-through of the various maintenance facilities was included during the inspection.

Detailed examinations were done on various aspects of the District from maintenance and upkeep to recordkeeping, analysis, plant performance and treatment techniques and requirements. Quality issues concerning water production, distribution of continual safe drinking water to customers and overall management was studied during the survey as well.

Water surveys are typically performed every two years.

The Claiborne Utilities District was providing water to approximately 6,500 connections at the time of the survey.

The CUD, which services about 50 square miles, is made up of some 500 miles of waterline. The water treatment plant pulls its resources from Norris Lake, treating anywhere from 1.5 million to 1.8 million gallons of water per day.

For more information about the water, wastewater and natural gas services provided by the Claiborne Utilities District, call 423-626-4282.