October 20, 2020

Photo gallery: Lady Panthers remain undefeated in route to regional championship game

By Allen Earl

Published 8:31 pm Tuesday, October 20, 2020

The Cumberland Gap Lady Panthers put its undefeated season on the line against Polk County, October 20. They jumped ahead early and rolled away to a 8-1 victory placing them in the Regional Championship Game.

Here are a few photos from the game, please enjoy the gallery and look for more on the website and in a future print edition.

 

Allen Earl

Sports

