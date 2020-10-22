Itha Martin, 84

Itha Martin from Coral Springs, Florida (formerly of Speedwell, Tennessee) passed away on October 15, 2020, at the age of 84. She was born in Speedwell, Tennessee on November 27, 1935, to the late Charlie L. Dunn and Flora B. Phillips of Speedwell and Clinton, Tennessee, respectively.

Itha graduated from Powell Valley High School in 1952 and LMU in 1955. She majored in Chemistry and minored in Biology. Upon graduating from LMU, Itha began her career at the National Security Complex and the Graphite Reactor sites in Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

Itha then met and Married the late Dr. Doyle Martin, DDS. Together they started a dental practice in Margate, Florida. During this time, Itha attended and completed school to be a Dental Hygienist.

Worthy of note is the fact that Itha never missed a single day of school beginning with elementary school, onwards into LMU and finally through school to become a dental hygienist.

After 15 years as a dental hygienist Itha developed her love of Wilton-Style hobby cake decorating becoming an award-winning decorator. That personal interest in cake decorating garnered her a 30-year career with Wilton as a traveling Wilton Coordinator. Itha traveled across the country and several out of country locations in her last career. She worked with Wilton until she was in her 80’s.

Itha was preceded in her rest by her half-brothers, Charlie L. Dunn, Jr. and Walter Dunn, both of Speedwell, Tennessee; nephew, Martin (Marty) R. Haynes of Knoxville; brother-in-law, Bill Messer and great niece, Erin Renee Haynes.

Itha is survived by her son, Rick Martin; older sister, Faye (Messer) Bill; nephews, Steve Haynes and Ronnie Dunn; niece, Debbie Dunn; and several cousins, grandnieces and grandnephews.

Itha was a brilliant, well-educated and inspirational woman with an unmatched desire to make the most of her life. She will be forever loved and missed by all who knew her.

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Saturday, October 24, 2020 with funeral services to follow in the chapel. Her graveside will be 2:00 pm, Sunday at Woodhaven Memorial Garden. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com