October 22, 2020

Photo gallery: Lady Panthers win regional tournament

By Allen Earl

Published 8:23 pm Thursday, October 22, 2020

Cumberland Gap defeated Oneida October 22 and in the process won the Regional Championship. The final score was 5-1 and that win allows them to host a sectional game Saturday. Here are a few photos, enjoy them and look for more on the website and in a future print edition.

