Lady Panthers add region champs to resume

The Lady Panthers had to play Oneida once more, October 22 but this time it was for the Regional Championship.

After playing them once in the regular season and once in the district tournament the Lady Panthers knew what to expect.

They won both games rather easily but experts always say that beating any team three times in a row is hard to do.

Coach Lorri Kimbrough wanted her team to get a correct mindset before the game began, “I had a couple of them ask me to practice penalty kicks and I told them that we were not getting to that point tonight.”

The temperature was near 80 degree when the Lady Indians rolled onto campus and the ball was kicked.

Brianna Goins found the net with an early goal but Oneida was playing hard on defense.

Just under midway in the first half the Lady Panthers kicked in their second goal off the foot of Aly Ramsey making it 2-0.

Carlie Napier scored seconds later making the score 3-0. That goal was followed up by Aly Ramsey with her second of the game making it 4-0.

The half ended with Lady Panthers fans feeling like sectional play was just a half away.

The second half scoring slowed down as the Lady Panthers focused more on their defense leading 4-0; however, the Lady Indians found their first goal via a penalty kick.

Leading 4-1 Cumberland Gap got another goal this time Gabby Gracia hit one off the keeper making the score 5-1. Allison McCorkel had five saves; some of which were very clutch and exciting.

Coach Lorri Kimbrough said this following the game, “The girls have worked so hard this season and have handled the stress of tournament play to bring the Gap it’s first Regional Championship in Girls Soccer. I told them to keep focused we only need one more win on Saturday to make our first appearance in the State Tournament.”

By ALLEN EARL

