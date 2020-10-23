Photo gallery: Bulldogs versus Panthers
The Claiborne Bulldogs hosted Cumberland Gap, October 23. The Panthers were on a three game winning streak and Claiborne wanted to win their eighth game of 2020.
The Panthers dug in and played hard on both sides of the ball but Claiborne was able to put 38 points on the board and the defense pitched a shutout.
The Bulldogs broke the streak winning 38-0 but more importantly tied three other Bulldogs teams with the best ever start.
Here are a few photos from the game, please enjoy the gallery and look for more on the website and in print.
Allen Earl
Sports
You Might Like
Lady Panthers add region champs to resume
The Lady Panthers had to play Oneida once more, October 22 but this time it was for the Regional Championship.... read more