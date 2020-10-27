Breaking down: Claiborne High versus North Greene

The 8-1 Bulldogs will travel to North Greene this Friday with high hopes now of being the number one seed. West Greene cancelled against Chuckey-Doak Tuesday and as long as the Bulldogs take care of business they hold a tie breaker at the top with most regular season wins.

North Greene comes in this game winless at 0-8 and lost to Chuckey-Doak 68-12. The Bulldogs defeated the Black Knights 37-6.

That’s just one example of a common game between the two that indicates Claiborne should be able to get a win.

According to MaxPreps, the Huskies are ranked 48 in the All State 3A rankings while Claiborne is now ranked 21 in the same Tennessee Division 3A category.

On paper, Claiborne should be able to win their ninth game of the season and by doing so they will have the best record of all Bulldogs teams but they must remember the games are played on the field and put out a great effort.

Coach Nathan Medlin talked about what his team needs to do to get a win, “We have to have a great week of practice and fix a ton of mistakes from Friday and keep our focus on what is most important. We have to continue to trust our process and continue to get better everyday at practice this week. All the accolades, stats, records and things like that will be there when the season is over and will not help us win the games in front of us. I think we need to stay the course, control what we can control. Like a lot of us have heard from our football coaches in the past, right now we need to stay low and keep our feet driving.”

If the Bulldogs get the win against the Huskies it looks like they will host the winner of the Pigeon Forge and Scott High game, also this Friday.

By ALLEN EARL

