Claiborne Planners to hold public hearing on subdivision regs

The Claiborne County Regional Planning Commission will hold a hearing on Dec, 1, 2020 beginning at noon in one of the two courtrooms inside the Claiborne County Courthouse to allow the public to ask questions and comment on changes to the Claiborne County Subdivision Regulation amendments.

Copies of the proposed Subdivision Regulations will be made available by contacting the mayor’s office at: 423-626-5236 or by emailing: countymayor@claibornecountytn.gov.

The Claiborne County Regional Planning Commission will then meet directly after the public hearing, at 12:30 in the large courtroom to consider adoption of the subdivision regulation amendments.

The public is encouraged to attend these two meetings.