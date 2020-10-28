Public record Oct. 28, 2020

Public Records

The following public records are the only public records that have been made available to the Claiborne Progress. If you feel that there has been an omission or other error, please contact the appropriate agency. As addresses are not always included in these reports, some misidentification can occur with individuals having the same name as others. Persons listed as being arrested or receiving citations should not be considered guilty or convicted as they have not been found to be so in a court of law at the times these records are filed. Since records are printed as received, the list is controlled by the appropriate agencies involved; we are unable to change or omit names or information.

Claiborne Sheriff’s Office

Meredith Lindsey Robinson-theft of property (shoplifting), possession of a schedule III drug, possession, manufacture, sell, delivery of a controlled substance, violation of probation for theft under $1,000

Brian Keith Gibbons-revoked bond for aggravated domestic assault

Nathan Earl Gilliam-violation of probation for attempted possession of methamphetamine

Samantha LeAnn Daniels-violation of probation for evading arrest

New Tazewell Police Dept.

Cornelia Elaine Mullins-assault of a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, public intoxication

Lynda Renee Brooks-failure to exercise due care

Billy Hughes-driving under the influence, driving on a revoked license, violations of the traffic control device (stop sign) and financial responsibility laws

Jake D. Caldwell-driving under the influence, violation of the registration law

Dennis Foley-speeding 60/45, violation of the light law

Simon A. Simental-speeding 71/45

Seak Back Chang-speeding 64/45

William A. Brown-speeding 64/45

Harley Ray Arwood-speeding 64/45

Simeon Edosomwan-speeding 64/45

Kiersten K. Smith-speeding 64/45

Gary Delk-speeding 64/45

Lucas P. McAfee-speeding 49/30

Carlos Zunigu-speeding 61/45

Dennis Joseph Cole III-speeding 45/30

Sharon Kristine Yauch-violations of the traffic control device, registration and financial responsibility laws

Hannah L. Williams-violation of the traffic control device law

Shawn A. Martin-violations of the light and financial responsibility laws

Bobby J. Lilly-violations of the light and driver’s license (carry) laws

Clayton Allen Posey Jr.-violation of the light law

Susan Elaine Simpson-capias/bench warrant for a violation of probation for criminal trespassing

Tiffany Faye McGeorge-failure to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia

Joshua T. Honeycutt-two failure to appear warrants

Richard J. Bain IV-violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws

Thomas N. Lambert-violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws

Margaret N. Howell-violation of the leash law (animals running at large)

Jennifer N. Reynolds-public intoxication

Tazewell Police Dept.