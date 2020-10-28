TN smashes early voting record

As of the close of polls on Oct. 26, the 11th day of early voting in Tennessee, a record-breaking 1,808,546 voters had cast their ballot for the Nov. 3 presidential election.

With three more days of early voting, turnout had already surpassed the previous record set during the 2016 presidential election when 1,689,989 Tennesseans voted early or absentee by-mail.

“This election, Tennesseans are engaged and are taking advantage of the convenience of early voting,” said Tre Hargett, Tennessee Secretary of State. “In the final days of early voting as well as on Election Day, Tennesseans can cast their votes in a clean, safe and secure environment.”

The final day of early voting is Oct. 29. Election Day is Nov. 3.

The easiest way for voters to find their early voting and Election Day hours, polling locations and more is with the GoVoteTN app or online at GoVoteTN.com. The GoVoteTN app is free to download in the App Store or Google Play.

While visiting the polls, Tennesseans are encouraged to wear a face covering and maintain a six-foot distance from poll officials and other voters.

Tennesseans must bring valid photo identification to cast their ballot. More information about what types of ID are acceptable can be found on sos.tn.gov by calling toll free 1-877-850-4959

To view early voting turnout vote totals by county and a comparison of how this year’s turnout compares to 2016 and 2012, visit GoVoteTN.com.

For early voting and Election Day updates, follow the Secretary of State’s social media channels Twitter: @SecTreHargett, Facebook: Tennessee Secretary of State and Instagram: @tnsecofstate.

For more information about early voting in Tennessee, go to GoVoteTN.com or call the Division of Elections toll-free at 1-877-850-4959.