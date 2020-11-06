Photo gallery: Bulldogs versus Tigers
Claiborne hosted Pigeon Forge, November 6, for a huge opening round playoff game. The Tigers came in and took the win by the final score of 42-15.
Claiborne finished the season 9-2 and as Regional Champions. Here are a few photos from the game, please enjoy and look for more on the website and in a future print edition.
Allen Earl Sports
allen.earl@claiborneprogress.net
You Might Like
Breaking down: Panthers versus Rebels
Cumberland Gap has had a difficult season to say the least; however, the Panthers did what it took to play... read more