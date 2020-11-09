Red Devils basketball halted by COVID-19

Midway Elementary School had to make another decision about scholastic sports, November 8 because COVID-19 has been confirmed in the school and the tracing was serious enough for the Claiborne County Board of Education and school officials to cancel all school activities until the end of November.

According to an official release, the school shutdown began November 9 and all sports practices and games will be canceled until November 24.

Assistant coach Samuel Day said this when asked about the process of making up the games, “Right now we are working on rescheduling SMMS, Clarified, and Springdale for the week of November 30 through January 4.”

Players and fans have had enough of the pandemic and just want a little normalcy in life; normalcy that sports provides as well as anything can.

By ALLEN EARL

allen.earl@claiborneprogress.net