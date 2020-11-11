November 11, 2020

  • 61°

Photo gallery: Peyton Wilder signs to play golf at LMU

By Allen Earl

Published 5:40 pm Wednesday, November 11, 2020

Peyton Wilder, family, coaches, teammates, school officials and friends met in the library at Cumberland Gap High School to witness him become a member of the LMU Railsplitter Golf Team.

Here are a few photos from the signing that took place, November 11.

Please enjoy the photos and look for more on the website and in a future print edition.

 

Allen Earl

Sports

allen.earl@claiborneprogress.net

Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Opinion

  • Special Section

  • Latest Sports