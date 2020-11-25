VIDEO: Highway patrol launches Thanksgiving safety campaign

Commissioner Jeff Long of the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security (TDSOHS) and Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) Colonel Dereck R. Stewart announced the “Tennessee Challenge” traffic safety initiative. The “Tennessee Challenge” will increase traffic enforcement efforts on the busiest travel days of the Thanksgiving holiday.

The THP has extended the challenge to our partnering agencies here in Tennessee to make our state safer over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. The THP will have an increased presence on all interstates and all other highways. Troopers will be working 12-hour shifts: Wednesday, November 25, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

“The loss of life is never easy, especially when that loss could have been avoided,” Colonel Dereck R. Stewart said. “The pain remains for a lifetime. That is why I am making a commitment to increase our trooper presence on all major Tennessee roadways. We encourage the public to make safe choices when traveling. Stay off your phone and don’t drive distracted, wear your seatbelt, and do not drive impaired.”

In 2019, over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, there were 15 fatal crashes resulting in 18 deaths. 16 of the people killed were motor vehicle occupants and three of the fatalities were alcohol-related. During your travels across Tennessee, if you require highway assistance, please dial *847 (*THP). This will connect you to a THP dispatcher. A trooper will then be dispatched to your location.

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s mission is to serve, secure, and protect the people of Tennessee.