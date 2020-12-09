Douglas Alvin Edwards of New Tazewell, TN passed away suddenly December 8, 2020. He was born August 9, 1958 to J.R. and Nadine Edwards.

He was preceded in death by his mother Nadine Edwards, wife Sharon Edwards, grandparents Roy and Ruth Edwards, and Ed and Oasie Johnson. He is survived by his brother David (Mary Lee) Edwards. Nephew Joel David Edwards. Special friend Susan Begley. He is survived by his dad and step-mom J.R. (Bobbie) Edwards. And a host of friends and family.

Preacher: Greg Sharp

Singer: Richard Collins

Pallbearers: David Edwards, Joel Edwards, Tom Edwards, Ronnie Beason, Jason Edwards, Mitch Edwards, and Kevin Evans

Honorary Pallbearer: Glen Greer

He will be buried in Edwards Cemetery Friday December 11th at 1 PM. Instead of flowers make contributions to Coffey Funeral Home

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements