Shirley June Collingsworth, 77

April28, 1943 – December 9, 2020

Shirley June Collingsworth, age 77, went to be with the Lord December 9, 2020. She was saved at an early age and was a lifelong member of Raven Hill Missionary Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Nellie McAnally; sisters, Pauline (Kyle) Brogan, Helen (Earl) Davidson, and Betty (James) Jarnigan; brothers, Roy McAnally, James McAnally, and Joe Tom McAnally; brothers-in-law, Ray Dean Green and Buck Long. She is survived by her husband of 58 years Don Collingsworth; daughter and son-in-law, Ronda and Roger Bull; son and daughter-in-law, Rick and Lisa Collingsworth; grandchildren, Bethany and Daniel Runions, and Adam and Megan Collingsworth; great grandson, Carter Runions; brother, Larry (Sharon) McAnally; sisters, Fern Long, Doll Green, Barbara(Doug) Jones, and Janice (Jim Cox); sisters-in-law, Elora McAnally, Janet McAnally, and Barbara McAnally. Also a host of special nieces and nephews, friends and neighbors whom she loved dearly.

The family will have a graveside service Friday December 11th at 4 PM in the Fairview Cemetery.

Ministers: Rev.Dalton Coffey and Rev. Clifton Wilmoth

Singers: Epperson Family Singers

Pallbearers: Nephews

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements