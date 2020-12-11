Shirley June Collingsworth, 77
April28, 1943 – December 9, 2020
Shirley June Collingsworth, age 77, went to be with the Lord December 9, 2020. She was saved at an early age and was a lifelong member of Raven Hill Missionary Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Nellie McAnally; sisters, Pauline (Kyle) Brogan, Helen (Earl) Davidson, and Betty (James) Jarnigan; brothers, Roy McAnally, James McAnally, and Joe Tom McAnally; brothers-in-law, Ray Dean Green and Buck Long. She is survived by her husband of 58 years Don Collingsworth; daughter and son-in-law, Ronda and Roger Bull; son and daughter-in-law, Rick and Lisa Collingsworth; grandchildren, Bethany and Daniel Runions, and Adam and Megan Collingsworth; great grandson, Carter Runions; brother, Larry (Sharon) McAnally; sisters, Fern Long, Doll Green, Barbara(Doug) Jones, and Janice (Jim Cox); sisters-in-law, Elora McAnally, Janet McAnally, and Barbara McAnally. Also a host of special nieces and nephews, friends and neighbors whom she loved dearly.
The family will have a graveside service Friday December 11th at 4 PM in the Fairview Cemetery.
Ministers: Rev.Dalton Coffey and Rev. Clifton Wilmoth
Singers: Epperson Family Singers
Pallbearers: Nephews
Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements
Douglas Alvin Edwards
Douglas Alvin Edwards of New Tazewell, TN passed away suddenly December 8, 2020. He was born August 9, 1958 to... read more