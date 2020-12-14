Claiborne High boy’s basketball hosted West Greene November 11

Claiborne High School played host to the Buffaloes of West Greene High School. The Claiborne boys varsity team lost a winnable game during the final period.

Claiborne played almost even to the Buffs at first. Going into the second period they were behind only a point at 10-11. Landen Wilson scored four during the opening period.

The second period was close as well but West Greene edged ahead by outscoring Claiborne 13-11 and took the 24-21 advantage into the halftime break.

Claiborne offense finally showed up in the third period as they dropped in 17 points and defensively gave up only 14. Claiborne had battled back and tied the game at 38 in part by the efforts of Seth Morelock and Tyler Myatt’s combined 13 points.

During the final period, West Greene had 18 free throw attempts making 10 of them while Claiborne had four attempts and made three but the Buffs won the quarter 22-16 and the game at 60-54.

Wilson led the Bulldogs in scoring with 14. Myatt scored 11, Morelock had 10, Ethan Cupp had seven, Jimmy Del Ervin had six, Levi Peoples had four and George Smith rounded out the scoring with two.

Three Buffs recorded 15 points each including Leyton Frye, Trevor Pruitt and Ethan Turner.

There was a huge free throw discrepancy with the Buffs enjoying a 24-8 advantage equating to 13 points.

Coach McGinnis spoke about the game, “We sure played like we didn’t get to practice much.”

By ALLEN EARL

allen.earl@claiborneprogress.net