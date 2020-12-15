Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination arriving in Tennessee; Download vaccination plan here

The Tennessee Department of Health has announced that the state has received its first shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine ahead of statewide shipment on Thursday. The state obtained an early shipment of 975 doses to hold as an emergency backup supply should any receiving hospital’s supply be damaged.

With the Emergency Use Authorization issued by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and recommendations released by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices or ACIP, Tennessee anticipates receipt of 56,550 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine this week. Vaccines should be shipped on Wednesday for delivery to 28 sites covering 74 Tennessee hospitals on Thursday, Dec. 17. Tennessee expects a second shipment of 56,500 doses of this

vaccine approximately three weeks later.

“We have been preparing for months to distribute approved vaccines and we believe this will be a safe and effective tool in the fight against COVID-19,” said Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey, MD, MBA, FAAP. “Our initial supplies of this vaccine are limited, but we are in constant contact with hospitals to prepare administration for our front-line health care workers and long-term care facility residents and staff who choose to receive it.”

The first and second Pfizer vaccine shipments will be used to provide first and second vaccine doses to individuals qualifying for Phase 1a1, as detailed in the COVID-19_Vaccination_Plan. This plan was last updated Dec. 2 and will be modified as more is learned about the vaccines Tennessee will receive.

The mission of the Tennessee Department of Health is to protect, promote and improve the health and prosperity of people in Tennessee.