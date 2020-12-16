December 16, 2020

VIDEO: Drop the Tailgate: East Tennessee black bear hunt

By Staff Reports

Published 3:43 pm Wednesday, December 16, 2020

In this episode, Matt Cameron takes us on an East Tennessee black bear hunt with the English Mountain Bear and Boar Club in Cocke Co. Bear hunting with hounds is a time-honored tradition in the Southern Appalachians thanks to sound wildlife conservation and cooperation of the state’s bear hunters. We hope this gives you a little insight into what bear hunting is all about and one day you get the opportunity to give it a try.

