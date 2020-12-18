Photo gallery: Lady Bulldogs win first of the season

Claiborne High, December 18- The Claiborne Lady Bulldogs got a heavy monkey off their backs when they took down the Lady Buffs of West Greene.

It was their first win of the season and they won by the final score of 37-29. Macie Sumner led the Lady Bulldogs with 13 points.

Here are a few photos from the game, please enjoy the gallery and look for more on the website and in a future print edition.

Allen Earl / Sports

allen.earl@claiborneprogress.net

Photos by Allen Earl