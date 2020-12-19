Lady Bulldogs win first game of season

Claiborne welcomed the West Greene Lady Buffaloes into town for two games of basketball, December 18.

The first game featured the junior varsity Lady Bulldogs and they defeated West Greene by the final score of 46-16.

Nine players recorded scores in the scorebook. Claiborne was led by Allie Jones with nine and Genesis Bailey with eight points. Emma Myatt had seven, as did Addie Brooks. Ily Bussell finished with five, Hannah Fugate had four and Carly Hall along with Ereanna Ford finished with two points. They took a 22-5 first half advantage to the 30 point win.

The Claiborne varsity team needed something positive to happen to them as the season thus far has been difficult to say the least.

Claiborne came out playing hard outscoring West Greene 10-7 in part to a fast start by Macie Sumner.

Sumner added seven more in the second period to keep Claiborne in the lead 18-14 at the half. Also recording first half scores were Hailey Sexton, Hannah Fugate, Mackenzie Walker and Emma Myatt.

After the break it was the Hannah Fugate show as she played aggressively hard basketball. Fugate’s slicing to the rim allowed her to go to the charity stripe eight times. She made six of them.

Sexton also stepped up and ripped the net twice from deep. Walker added four and Sumner added two second half points. Myatt added a single point on the way to the Claiborne victory at 37-29.

Sumner led the Lady Bulldogs with 13. Fugate had eight, Sexton had seven, Walker had six and Myatt rounded out the total with three.

Leading the Lady Buffs in scoring was Megan Daniels with nine points.

Coach Ariel Nickell was pleased with the team, “We did a lot of good things tonight. We needed this so badly, we needed to get this first win behind us.”

Claiborne’s Athletic Director Craig Ivey was out of town for personal reasons but said this early Saturday morning about the win in social media, “I can’t say how proud I am for Ariel Nickell and the Lady Bulldogs in their first win last night, go Bulldogs.”

Claiborne is scheduled to participate in a tournament over the next few days.

By ALLEN EARL

allen.earl@claiborneprogress.net

Video and photo by Allen Earl