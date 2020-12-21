Photo gallery: Claiborne girls JV versus West Greene
The junior varsity Lady Bulldogs defeated the Lady Buffs, December 18, in Claiborne’s Carl R. Green Gymnasium. It was a great effort from Claiborne as they simply pulled away to win, 46-16.
Here are a few photos from the game, please enjoy the gallery and look for more on the website and in a future print edition.
Allen Earl / Sports
Photos by Allen Earl
You Might Like
Lady Bulldogs win first game of season
Claiborne welcomed the West Greene Lady Buffaloes into town for two games of basketball, December 18. The first game featured... read more