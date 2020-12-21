December 21, 2020

Photo gallery: Claiborne girls JV versus West Greene

By Allen Earl

Published 10:57 am Monday, December 21, 2020

The junior varsity Lady Bulldogs defeated the Lady Buffs, December 18, in Claiborne’s Carl R. Green Gymnasium. It was a great effort from Claiborne as they simply pulled away to win, 46-16.

Here are a few photos from the game, please enjoy the gallery and look for more on the website and in a future print edition.

Allen Earl / Sports

Photos by Allen Earl

