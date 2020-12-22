Hollis and Betty Robinson to celebrate 60 years of marriage

Hollis and Betty Robinson will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary, December 30.

Betty is the daughter of the late Arvelee and Bessie (Johnson) Sweet. Hollis is the son of the late Clifford and Ida (Good) Robertson.

They have three children including Donnie and Sue Robinson (Morristown, TN) Wilma and Jeff Jennings (New Tazewell) and Billie and Bruce Caylor (Tazewell).

Hollis and Betty have seven grandchildren include Tyler Jennings, Lezlie Bolden, Spencer Caylor, Brooke Russell, Blaine Caylor, Zane Robinson and Blake Robinson.

They also have four great grandchildren include Will Jennings, Parker Bussell, Easton Bolden and Allie Bolden.

The family would like to wish them Happy Anniversary with much love.

By ALLEN EARL

allen.earl@claiborneprogress.net