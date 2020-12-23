Mr. Kenneth EJ Williams, 77

Mr. Kenne th EJ Williams age 77 of New Tazewell, TN was born August 24, 1943 and passed away December 21, 2020. He retired from Englands maintenance after 35 years of service. He was preceded in death by his: Mother: Doskie Keck Williams Special Aunt: Lillian Keck He is survived by his: Children: Travis Maxwell and wife Penny Regina Beason and husband Richard Amanda Yeary Grandchildren: Brittany Irick and husband Joshua Chelsey Greene and husband Calvin Jessie Warwick Jessie Maxwell Will Yeary Great Grandchildren: Sophia Irick, Piper Irick, Colton Greene, Caylee Greene, Emma Coffey and Dawson SmithAnd a host many other loving friends, relatives and neighbors Family and friends will gather at the Keck Family Cemetery on Barker road off of Lakeview Rd. Saturday, December 26, 2020 at 1 PM with Brother Ancel Chadwell and Rev. Jason Miracle officiating. Music will be provided by Diane Lay.~ Claiborne~Overholt Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family ~