December 29, 2020

Carl G. Collins, 92

By Trish Ball

Published 11:52 am Monday, December 28, 2020

Carl G. Collins age 92 of New Tazewell, TN passed away December 26, 2020 from complications of a stroke. He was of the Baptist Faith. He is preceded in death by his wife Margaret (Ruth) Collins; parents, Edgar and Pearl Collins; sister & brother-in-law, Retha and Arthur Johnson.
He is survived by Brother & Wife: Randolph and Mary Collins;
Special Nephew & Niece: (Carl’s Caregivers) Kenneth and Penny Collins all of New Tazewell, TN;
and a host of other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
The family will receive friends at 11:00 A.M. Monday December 28, 2020 at Coffey Funeral Home Chapel in Tazewell, TN. Graveside service will be at 1:00 P.M. Monday in the Williams Cemetery.
Minister: Elder Ray Cabbage.
Pallbearers: Kenneth Collins, Richard Collins, Jeff Collins, Nick Johnson, Steve Johnson & Johnny Johnson.
Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

