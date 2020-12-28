Joint statement issued regarding Medicaid privacy breach

TennCare, Gainwell Technologies LLC and Axis Direct, Inc. announced today that they have notified approximately 3,300 Medicaid members in the State of Tennessee of a privacy issue that may have impacted their protected health information.

“TennCare is committed to safeguarding the information of our members. We have confidence in Gainwell and the process undertaken to identify the error that impacted certain members and correct it,” said TennCare director Stephen Smith.

TennCare was notified by Gainwell, which manages the Medicaid Management Information System (MMIS) operations for TennCare, of this issue on October 23, 2020, and together we moved quickly to conduct a thorough investigation. In November and December 2019, a print/mail vendor, Axis Direct, was managing mailings to Medicaid members in the State of Tennessee. Due to a manual processing error related to change of addresses, subsequent mailings in late 2019 and 2020 were misaddressed. As a result, approximately 3,300 TennCare members may have had their protected health information sent to someone other than the intended recipient.

“Gainwell is committed to protecting the privacy and safeguarding the personal health information of Medicaid members,” said Dave Mason, COO, Gainwell. “While we are not aware of any misuse of personal information, we are notifying impacted members about the incident and highlighting the measures we’ve taken to correct the error and the actions we’ve taken to help protect their information.”

The measures include free credit monitoring for one year as well as a dedicated call center to answer the questions of impacted members.

About TennCare

TennCare is the state of Tennessee’s Medicaid program which provides health insurance to approximately 1.4 million low-income Tennesseans including pregnant women, children, caretaker relatives of dependent children and older adults, and adults with disabilities. With a satisfaction rating above 90 percent since 2009 TennCare provides health insurance, including long-term services and supports, through the use of managed care.

About Gainwell Technologies LLC

Gainwell Technologies is the leading provider of technology solutions that are vital to the administration and operations of health and human services programs. Gainwell is a new company with over 50 years of proven experience, a reputation for service excellence, and unparalleled industry expertise. Gainwell offers clients scalable and flexible solutions for their most complex challenges. These capabilities make Gainwell a trusted partner for organizations seeking reliability, innovation and transformational outcomes. Learn more about Gainwell at gainwelltechnologies.com.

Axis Direct, Inc.

Axis Direct is a thirty-one-year-old direct mail marketing company based in Nashville, TN that prints and mails tens of millions of pieces of mail a year. Axis Direct is a direct mail specialist that offers mail design, printing, data processing, laser print and personalization, folding, and inserting services. Axis Direct provides fulfillment services from our 12,000 square foot climate-controlled warehouse. Axis focuses on your unique situation and opportunities to improve efficiency and save you money on all your direct mail needs.