Bulldogs boy’s basketball team falls to Northview

The Claiborne Bulldogs basketball team traveled to Northview for their first game since before the holiday break. The Bulldogs fought hard without two starters but fell 88-68.

Landen Wilson made sure Claiborne started scoring quickly by dropping in six points and Ethan Cupp added four more during the opening period. Tommy Hicks, Levi Peoples and Tyler Myatt combined for nine more but the Dogs were down 22-18 after the first period of play.

Northview used the second period to gain a big advantage by scoring 26 points and by holding Claiborne to nine points which was basically what they needed to win the contest.

Down 48-27 at the half, Claiborne needed a big third period. They did outscore Northview 21-20 but that pace wasn’t enough to change the flow of the game. Myatt had 10 points and Wilson dropped in five but after three periods Claiborne was still behind by 20 at 68-48.

The two teams each scored 20 during the final period but in the end Northview enjoyed the 88-68 victory on their home floor.

Leading Claiborne in scoring was Peoples with 20, Wilson had 15, Cupp with 14, Myatt with 7, Hicks with 5, Conner Atkins had four, Bailey had two and Lane Bunch finished with a single point.

Preston Hickey couldn’t be stopped for Northview as he dropped in 27 to lead his team in scoring.

Assistant coach Andrew McGinnis had this to say after the game, “We didn’t have two of our starters and we were sluggish with two weeks off due to Covid.”

By ALLEN EARL

allen.earl@claiborneprogress.net