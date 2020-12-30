Lisa Dawn Massey Jessie, 55

Lisa Dawn Massey Jessie, age 55 of Tazewell, was born on August 7, 1965, and received eternal peace, joy, and healing on December 23, 2020, at UT Medical Center surrounded by her family.

Lisa was preceded in death by her grandparents, Coy and Martha Myers and William and Leetie Massey and her father and mother-in-law, Lynn and Betty Ruth Jessie. She is survived by her husband of 32 years, Michael Wayne Jessie, her children, Emily (Wesley) Minton and Michael Jessie, and the light of her life, granddaughter Miss Amelia Minton. Lisa is also survived by her mother, Joyce Massey, her father Onnie (Gwen) Massey, her sister, Scarlett (Barry) Beeler, Brothers-in-law, Alan (Debbie) Jessie and Jeff (Shera) Jessie, Sister-in-law, Debbi (Randy) Pressnell, and a host of nieces and nephews and family and friends.

Lisa was an active member of Midway Baptist Church where she was a common fixture in children’s programs and Vacation Bible School for many years. Outside of her devotion to her family and her church, she was committed to the growth and education of all the youth of Claiborne County. Lisa was an employee of the Claiborne County Board of Education where she served faithfully for 33 years. She began her career by filling a leave of absence at Midway Elementary and then moved to Soldiers Memorial Middle School for the duration of her career. She taught 5th grade English/Language Arts for many years before taking on administrative roles as Assistant Principal and then Principal—a role she served until her passing. During her tenure, the school was named a Tennessee Reward School, and she was named District Principal of the Year in 2020.

Lisa loved the chase– whether it be for good deal on a pair of boots or getting her fast pass booked for her favorite Disney rides. Over the years, she made countless Black Friday outings with her family and friends trying to score that perfect prize. Lisa always enjoyed traveling, and when the sun was not warm enough by her pool, she loved to escape to the beach. A lover of thrill rides, these sunny destinations were often scheduled around a quick detour to Orlando for a visit to Walt Disney World.

It is safe to say, Lisa was happiest when she was with her family. Lisa and Wayne rarely missed a dinner together, and you could often catch them at a number of local restaurants; however, Lisa’s favorite cuisine came from the kitchen of her son-in-law, Wesley, as she loved being his personal taste tester. Lisa took great pride in her children and loved them fiercely. Her greatest honor, though, was being Amelia’s Grammy, and her world revolved around that little girl. She would tell anyone who would listen all about Amelia’s latest shenanigans and accomplishments and show off pictures and videos with pride and a great big smile. Although Amelia’s time with her Grammy was cut far too short, Lisa’s outgoing spirit, light, and mischievous side will no doubt continue to be present for all of us to enjoy through Miss Amelia.

Lisa’s family will receive friends at Midway Baptist Church on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 7:00 p.m. The service will be officiated by Dr. Randy Pressnell and Rev. Ronnie Pressnell, and music will be provided by Chelsea Estes and Kenny Trent. Brandon Jessie, Jayce Jessie, John Johnson, Steve Minton, Andrew Pressnell, and Jim Shipley are serving as pallbearers. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, December 31 at 10:00 a.m. in the Irish Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to the Midway Baptist Church Lisa Jessie Memorial Fund.

The family requests that all in attendance to please wear a mask or face covering

