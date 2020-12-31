Tennessee Highway Patrol accepting applications for June 2021 trooper cadet class

The Tennessee Highway Patrol will be accepting applications for cadet class 1021 from Jan. 6, through Feb. 2. The trooper cadet class starts June 27. During the 16-week academy, our training division will challenge and prepare you for the real-life scenarios you will experience as a trooper.

Depending on the amount of interest shown during the application process, a lateral class will be offered at the same time. Applicants who are currently employed in a full-time law enforcement position and Tennessee POST certified could qualify for a potential lateral class. This is dependent on the number of eligible applicants but would allow for a 10-week academy with graduation the first week of September 2021.

THP is a multi-faceted, full-service, statewide law enforcement agency with numerous divisions. Daily services performed by a Tennessee state trooper include: Assisting the public, enforcement of criminal and traffic laws, traffic enforcement, motorcycle traffic patrol, crash investigation, crash reconstruction, criminal interdiction, criminal investigations, identity crimes investigations, special operations, and tactical duties, K-9 handling, diving, aviation, executive protective services, bomb squad, and much more.

Men and women interested in a career as a Tennessee state trooper must apply online, starting Wednesday, Jan. 6, through 11:59 p.m. CST, Tuesday, Feb. 2. at https://www.tn.gov/careers/apply-here.html. Individuals interested in applying must be at least 21-years old, a U.S. citizen and have a high school diploma or equivalent.

The training that you receive from our training curriculum is transferable as college credit hours. We provide the opportunity to attend numerous law enforcement training classes to obtain specialty skills such as crash reconstruction, drug recognition expert (DRE), instructor development and more. The THP is a national leader in law enforcement and is internationally accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA). Additionally, our training is Peace Officer Standards Training Commission.

Once approved by the Department of Human Resources, applicants will be notified of their qualification status via email and are required to complete a survey within five days of the date of application. THP anticipates the agility and interview appointments to begin February 22 through 26. If approved to interview, applicants will be notified of their appointment location based on the Tennessee Highway Patrol headquarters located closest to the applicant’s residency.

“I am excited about the opportunity our troopers have to serve the citizens of Tennessee,” said Colonel Matt Perry.” The role of a trooper is critical to the safety and security of our state. I am proud of the training, technology and tools troopers will receive during cadet school. We train and prepare our troopers to do their job professionally and ethically. We want the best men and women to join our ranks and promote the mission of the Tennessee Highway Patrol.”

Legislation implemented in October 2012, called the Tennessee Excellence, Accountability and Management Act (TEAM Act) revised the hiring method to incorporate an interview process that tests an applicant’s knowledge, skills, abilities, and competencies. As a result, there is no longer an examination portion to qualify for the state trooper position.

If hired, individuals must obtain a valid Tennessee driver license prior to the class graduation date. Candidates are required to successfully complete a level II background investigation which includes a credit check and polygraph test. Recruits must pass a psychological and medical examination including a drug screening.

There are currently 639 authorized commissioned trooper positions within the THP. Please be aware the majority of the vacant positions at this time are within the Middle and West Tennessee areas. Upon graduation, trooper cadets will be assigned to vacant positions across the state. The starting salary for a trooper cadet while in school is currently $3,153 per month, with an increase to $3,488 per month after graduation. This equates to $41,856 annually with an annual 4.5% statutory step raise for the first 10 years. With regular pay increases, a state trooper can earn $62,208 per year after 10 years of service under the current pay structure. Pay may also increase if you are promoted within the THP.

The position also includes a retirement plan, 401k, 457, health insurance, overtime pay and paid holidays. Troopers are also provided with winter and summer uniforms, equipment, weapons, as well as a patrol vehicle.

For additional information on becoming a state trooper, visit http://www.tn.gov/safety/article/trpqualifications. Please complete our contact survey to be included in notifications at www.JoinTHP.org. For more information about applications, please contact the Tennessee Department of Human Resources Applicant Services Division at (615) 741-4841.

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s mission is to serve, secure, and protect the people of Tennessee.

No applicants with felony convictions will be considered. Additional disqualifications include convicted for Driving Under the Influence (DUI) or similar offense; usage of any of the following drugs: Cocaine,

Heroin (Opioids), Inhalants (age 21 or older at the time of use), LSD, MDMA (Ecstasy/Molly), Methamphetamine, Mushrooms or PCP; usage of the following drugs within the last two (2) years: Anabolic Steroids

(Performance Enhancing); Marijuana; Peyote; or Prescription Drugs (illegal use).