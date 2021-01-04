Breaking sports news: Cumberland Gap postpones two nights of basketball
From Cumberland gap High School Athletics:
The Cumberland Gap High School basketball games (boys and girls) scheduled for Tuesday, January 5 (home) and Friday, January 8 (at Claiborne) will be postponed and rescheduled. As soon as those dates come available we will let everyone know.
By ALLEN EARL
allen.earl@claiborneprogress.net
